'It's a shambles' - Antonio on VAR

[Getty Images]

West Ham striker Michail Antonio says VAR is "a shambles" in light of controversy in their win over Wolves.

Wolves thought they had found a late equaliser in the fixture, when Max Kilman's goal was ruled out when a player was judged to be offside in front of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

"It's a shambles. VAR is an actual shambles. Even though it's gone for me, we nicked a win because it's a shambles," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast.

"Honestly, that's not offside mate. In any shape or form.

"VAR, I'd prefer if we just went back to normal. It has not helped football. Because they have spent so much money on it, they are scrambling, trying their hardest to keep it.

"Sometimes in life you meet people and they just don't fit in your life and you have to let them go. You have to let it go mate."

Asked if using ex-players in the VAR decision process, Antonio said: "It doesn't matter who is in there. At the end of the day it's a matter of opinion. Why VAR doesn't work in football is there are so many grey areas. So it will always be a matter of opinions. It doesn't make any sense. We've lost a bit of passion from the game. It hasn't helped. So, it's time to call it a day."