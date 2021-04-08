Shamar Stephen: Broncos have really good chance to be a dominant defense

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen signed with the Broncos this week and he has high hopes for what he and the rest of the defense can do this season.

The Broncos ranked 25th against the run and in points allowed last season, but they have added a pair of cornerbacks in free agency and expect to have Von Miller back on the edge of the defense this year. Now they’ve added Stephen, who is familiar to General Manager George Paton from Minnesota and thinks the unit can be much improved this time around.

“We have a really good chance to be a dominant defense,” Stephen said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “We have a lot of talent and the draft hasn’t come yet. I’m excited to be in this defense and do anything I can to win games.”

Defense was a strong suit for the Broncos in head coach Vic Fangio’s first season in 2019, so there’s reason to think Stephen is right about what the unit is capable of this year. The Broncos still had a losing record that year, though, and they’ll need better work on both sides of the ball to avoid that fate again this year.

