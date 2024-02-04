Shamar Arnoux decommits from Tennessee

2025 cornerback prospect Shamar Arnoux committed to Tennessee on April 7, 2023.

Arnoux decommitted from Tennessee on Saturday. He was the first commitment in the Vols’ 2025 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He previously played at Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Arnoux visited Georgia on Saturday and was offered a scholarship by South Carolina on Jan. 29.

“This visit hit different,” Arnoux said about his visit to Georgia.

The Vols have five commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond, tight end Jack Van Dorselaer and quarterback George MacIntyre.

