Shaky pass defense dooms Florida football in loss to No. 1 Georgia

Going into Saturday's Florida-Georgia game, there was concern as to whether the No. 1 Bulldogs could get their passing game going without All-American tight end Brock Bowers.

But Florida football's pass defense offered little resistance against Georgia on Saturday at EverBank Stadium.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, a former Jacksonville-Mandarin High standout, passed for 315 yards and 2 TDs in his homecoming game, spreading the ball to nine different receivers.

"I don’t worry about Carson," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "He’s very confident, he’s very calm, he understands football, he’s never too high, never too low. He studies really hard. He texts questions all week."

Beck comfortable because of UF football's lack of pass rush

Beck had his way because the Florida Gators failed to generate an effective pass rush. For the game, the Gators had no sacks and just three quarterback hurries. Beck sat in the pocket and found open receivers behind an experienced offensive line that stonewalled UF's front seven.

The Gators have an SEC-low 11 sacks in 8 games this season.

"Certainly couldn't get him off his spot much," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I thought they protected him well. And certainly, there were guys open, even in man coverage at times."

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey burns UF football's secondary

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey turned out to be a thorn in the side of UF's secondary all afternoon.

McConkey beat UF preseason All-SEC cornerback Jason Marshall in man coverage twice in the first half, the second coming on a 41-yard TD that put Georgia up 10-7 with 1:23 left in the first quarter.

Marshall did play better in the second half and finished with three pass breakups.

"Some plays he did get the better of me," Marshall said. "But at the end of the day, he is a great player. I'm a great player. He's going to make plays. And that's pretty much it."

Oscar Delp, Bowers' replacement at tight end, had 2 catches for 31 yards. Dominic Lovett, a transfer from Missouri, added 83 yards receiving on 4 catches.

Overall, UF's pass defense has given up 270 or more yards in each of its last three games, an area the Gators will need to improve heading into next Saturday's game against Arkansas.

"We can help as a staff conceptually," Napier said. "We can do more. And, ultimately, players had opportunities today. I think it's a combination of all of it together."

