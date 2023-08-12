Shaky Cade York misses another field goal try for Browns

Aug. 11—Deshaun Watson had to wait more than seven months to play in a game in which he was the Browns' starting quarterback with no strings attached. Waiting another 70 minutes was no big deal.

Severe in the weather around Cleveland Browns Stadium delayed the start of the preseason game with the Commanders on Aug. 11.

In the end, though, the bigger story of the preseason game with the Commanders was a problem that has carried over from last season.

Cade York was wide right on a field goal try from 49 yards in the third quarter. He was wide right from 46 yards in the Hall of Fame game last week.

York, a fourth-round draft pick from LSU, was 24 of 32 on field goal tries last year. The Browns elected not to sign another kicker to challenge York in training camp. York was successful on a PAT with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter to cut the Washington lead to 17-9 after Dorian Thompson-Robinson hooked up David Bell on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

The Commanders had the ball first and, so Watson and the Browns' offense had to wait just a little longer to take the field.

The Browns' defense flashed the pass rush defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been touting when Mike Ford and Maurice Hurst sacked Sam Howell for eight yards on Washington's first possession.

The defense was even better the second time Washington had the ball. Howell was trying to pass out of his end zone when Za'Darius Smith bore in on him. Commanders offensive lineman Andrew Wylie had no choice but to hold Smith to keep his quarterback vertical. Wylie was called for the holding penalty, resulting in a safety for the Browns.

Watson played only one series and did not put any points on the board. He moved the team 67 yards on 12 plays and was 3-for-3 passing for 12 yards. He also carried the ball three times for 20 yards.

The Browns had the ball first and goal on the Washington 10, and from there ran the ball four straight times. Watson rushed to the Commanders' 7 and then Demetric Felton appeared to score, but officials ruled he was down at the 1.

The Browns tried to rush inside twice from the 1, first with Felton carrying the ball for no gain and then with David Kelly taking the handoff. Kelly was thrown backward four yards, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Heading into the game. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he had a number of plays he wanted to see Watson take rather than a specific number of series. The 12 plays on the opening drive were apparently enough, because Joshua Dobbs took over at quarterback the second time the Browns had the ball with a steady rain falling.

Starting running back Nick Chubb and starting left guard Joel Bitonio did not play. Neither did defensive end Myles Garrett nor cornerback Denzel Ward.

Elijah Moore showed he can be a versatile player for the Browns. He lined up as a running back for the first offensive snap and caught a pass for six yards out of the formation. Later in the drive, he rushed for 18 yards.

Moore walked to the Browns' locker room with a team trainer after the Browns' first possession.

The Commanders stuck with Howell as their starting quarterback into the second quarter. He completed a pass for 13 yards to tight end Cole Turner on fourth-and-3 from the Browns' 39 and on the next play found wide receiver Jahan Dotson wide open around the 7-yard-line. The nearest Browns defenders were defensive backs Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell. Dotson slipped into the end zone for a 7-2 Washington lead.

Jacoby Brissett, the Browns starting quarterback for the first 11 games last season, replaced Howell at quarterback for the Commanders. He was greeted by applause from the fans and then finished off his first possession with a 12-yard scramble for a touchdown to give Washington a 14-2 lead with 6:08 left in the first half.

Dobbs finished off the first half. He played behind backup offensive linemen and was under duress most of the time. The Commanders unofficially pressured him six times. He overthrew David Bell in the final minute of the first half. His pass was intercepted, but Hickman intercepted for the Browns on the next play to end the first half.

PHOTOS: Browns vs. Commanders, Aug. 11, 2023