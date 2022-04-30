Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez: Live results from Las Vegas card

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read
Boxing Junkie will provide live results on this post immediately following the junior lightweight title-unification bout between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez on Saturday in Las Vegas (ESPN, ESPN+). Also, we’ll have results from the other featured fights.

A full report will be posted separately shortly afterward.

Here is the lineup:

  • Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, junior lightweights (for Valdez’s WBC and Stevenson’s WBO titles)

  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez, lightweights

  • Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque, junior lightweights

  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill, lightweights

