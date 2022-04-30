Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez: Live results from Las Vegas card

Boxing Junkie will provide live results on this post immediately following the junior lightweight title-unification bout between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez on Saturday in Las Vegas (ESPN, ESPN+). Also, we’ll have results from the other featured fights.

A full report will be posted separately shortly afterward.

Here is the lineup:

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, junior lightweights (for Valdez’s WBC and Stevenson’s WBO titles)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez, lightweights

Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque, junior lightweights

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill, lightweights

Related