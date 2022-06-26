Shakira Austin with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces
Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/25/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/25/2022
Alysha Clark scored 20 points, Elena Delle Donne added 19 and Natasha Cloud sank three free throws in the final 11.7 seconds of overtime to help the Washington Mystics hold on for an 87-86 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday night. Clark hit four 3-pointers for Washington (12-9), adding eight rebounds and four steals. Delle Donne, who had 15 of her points after halftime, blocked five shots and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher and batter Shohei Ohtani proved again that he is a force to be reckoned with after pulling a jaw-dropping two-way feat in two nights. Ohtani, 27, had one of the best offensive games of his career so far on Tuesday. The athlete went 3-of-4 against the Kansas City Royals, with two home runs and a career-high eight RBIs (run batted in).
Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva is 1-9 in his past 10 with eight knockout losses after another brutal finish in Russia.
It was an eventful 2022 NBA draft and many teams made very good moves to get better. Rookie Wire took a look at some of the best ones.
Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.
Running back Demarkcus Bowman is in the transfer portal after just one year at Florida.
Much has been said about how a suspension would impact Watson's money but the impact of a year-long suspension on the Browns salary cap is also very interesting:
Keegan Murray brought the controversy to his introductory press conference at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.
Brooks Koepka is a big get for the Saudi-backed LIV series. He joins Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau as LIV's marquee names.
The Philadelphia Stars were the best team in the first iteration of the USFL, winning the league championship in two of the USFL’s three seasons. And now the Stars may win the title in the USFL 2.0 as well. Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Generals 19-14 today to advance to next week’s USFL championship game. [more]
Find out what KU basketball’s Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun will earn in the 2022-23 season.
Harrington all but locked up the 42nd U.S. Senior Open title with a 5-under par 66 Saturday, good for a five-shot lead.
LEBANON, Tenn. — With just under 40 laps to go in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, apparent contact between the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of Sam Mayer and No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Ty Gibbs sent the latter sideways. Gibbs was able to — impressively — save his machine without […]
For this drill, all you need is an alignment stick.
College football quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama football, Myles Brennan of LSU and others are working at Manning Passing Academy.
Jefferson was so unexpected to win the US championships crown that Track & Field News did not consider her a candidate for a top 10 spot
Steph Curry's "night night" celebration is catching fire around the basketball world.
Bob Myers saw a talented asset in Toledo guard Ryan Rollins still available in the second round, and the Warriors made a significant move to get their guy.
The selflessness of Steph Curry was on display when he began the Warriors' postseason run on the bench, a moment that reminded Andre Iguodala of Hall of Fame center Tim Duncan.