Shakira Austin makes a great defensive play for the steal
Shakira Austin makes a great defensive play for the steal
Shakira Austin makes a great defensive play for the steal
Lonzo literally didn't take this report sitting down.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
The Plantation Course at Kapalua, where the PGA Tour is set to open the 2024 season, was untouched by the deadly wildfires earlier this month.
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Billy Walters says he has more than 30 straight winning years betting sports.
Chaney played on Houston's 2021 Final Four team and earned AAC Sixth Man of the Year honors as a senior.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Brooks Koepka narrowly missed an automatic slot on this year's Ryder Cup team. Will he get a captain's pick? It's still up in the air.
“I felt like we had a chance and never got to see what it was.”
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
C.J. Stroud bounced back pretty well from a rough start.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston.