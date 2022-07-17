Shakira Austin with a Block vs. Minnesota Lynx

SNY

SNY's Michelle Margaux catches up with Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez about his second Futures Game experience. Alvarez mentions the camaraderie amongst the players, many of whom played in last year's game. Asked what he's most proud of so far this season, he mentioned his improved plate discipline and not "chasing, chasing, chasing." Alvarez is completely focused on improving at the Triple-AAA level, not if he might be called up to the big club.