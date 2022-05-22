Shakira Austin with a Block vs. Chicago Sky
Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics) with a Block vs. Chicago Sky, 05/22/2022
Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics) with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 05/20/2022
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered a sarcastic response after the team received a $100,000 fine for violating the NBA's "bench decorum" rules.
The Celtics have outplayed the Heat in many ways during the Eastern Conference Finals, but they continue to be plagued by one issue that's a big reason why they trail 2-1 after Saturday's Game 3 loss.
NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.
We've seen Jordan Spieth do some crazy stuff with a golf ball, but ...
The PGA Championship at Southern Hills came down to the first playoff in 11 years, and Justin Thomas came out on top.
The Mavericks have been fined twice this postseason for their players getting too close to the court, and it started to become an issue in Game 2 against the Warriors.
Former Iowa Hawkeye and current Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde said that "going to Iowa was a cheat code" to the NFL.
Albert Pujols hit two home runs, then caught the warmup tosses when star catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the St. Louis Cardinals' 18-4 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Molina gave up a pair of homers and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals' three-game sweep. Starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder.
Scott Dixon blistered the track to win his fifth career Indy 500 pole and his second consecutive with the second-fastest time in history. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
It's clear Moses Moody has earned the trust of those who matter most, and he could be a key to the Warriors the rest of the way.
The World Wrestling Entertainment suspended women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi after the two walked out during a match.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway.
Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel teamed up to make Cubs history and snap a four-game losing streak with a win over the Diamondbacks.
Draymond Green was in foul trouble all night Friday, and after he fouled out, he was greeted by a perplexed Andre Iguodala.
ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele was hospitalized with apparent facial injuries Thursday after a wayward golf ball struck her in the […] The post ESPN anchor Sage Steele hospitalized, recovering after hit with golf ball at PGAs appeared first on TheGrio.
Steph Curry has been using a new celebration during the playoffs when he closes out a game or series, and his coach has no problem with it.
The latest contamination case was reported on May 1, 2022. No deaths have been linked to the outbreak, the FDA said.
The 46-year-old withdrew from a major championship for the first time in his professional career at Southern Hills
Steph Curry appeared to say night night to the Dallas Mavericks to close out Game 2. Ja Morant enjoyed it as much as Dub Nation.