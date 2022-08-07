Shakira Austin with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 08/07/2022
If he doesn't get Paddy Pimblett, Terrance McKinney has two legends on his radar (respectfully-speaking).
Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/05/2022
Katie Lou Samuelson (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/05/2022
After being overlooked by USA Basketball, Becky Hammon accepted an invitation to play for Russia at two Olympics, leading them to bronze in Beijing.
On Saturday, Steph Curry was seen working with his son Canon on how to properly shoot a basketball.
'It’s good but you have to compete as hard as you can when you see each other,' said Williams of his fellow Charlotte native.
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent.
A new mock trade has the Brooklyn Nets sending Ben Simmons to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal.
Curry got a laugh out of that one.
Warriors rookie guard Ryan Rollins told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson what fans can expect from him.