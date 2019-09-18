Shakhtar Donetsk vs Man City LIVE stream: Latest score, goals, prediction, Champions League line-ups

Manchester City lead against Shakhtar Donetsk: Getty

Manchester City travel to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk in tonight’s Champions League Group C opener.

This evening’s match will be City’s first since their shocking defeat to Norwich last weekend, meaning that the English team will want to prove that this loss will not impact their campaign to win the Champion League.

City will be wary of Shakhtar however as the Ukrainian side has begun their domestic campaign with seven straight victories, making them a real threat to Man City achieving victory. Follow live coverage below, after updates from Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur:

Match preview

When is it?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Man City kicks off at 20:00 (BST) on Wednesday 18th September.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 will be broadcasting the match.

You can live stream the match on laptops, smartphones and tablets on BT Sport Live via the website.

Odds

Man city are the favourites due to their previous victories over Shakhtar Donetsk with bet365 backing them with 3/10 (1.30).

If a second surprise defeat is predicted for Man City they can be backed for odds of 9/1 (10.00)

For a draw you can get odds of 9/2 (5.50)

Prediction

Of the four times that the two sides have previously encountered each other, City have been victorious in three of the matches in which they have played Shakhtar, including a 6-0 victory. Last weekend’s loss to Norwich City, along with Shakhtar’s winning streak, could cause problems for the English side however.

This game is going to be tough for both sides, however if City can learn from the mistakes of their last match, the road to Champions’ League final may start to look clearer for them. Victory for Manchester City, but they’re going have to fight to gain it.