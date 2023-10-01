Shakeup in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll impacts Alabama

Alabama’s hard-fought 40-17 win over Mississippi State on the road gave the Tide a little bit of a boost amid a shakeup in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5.

Jalen Milroe continues to improve as the Crimson Tide’s quarterback. The Kevin Steele-led defense shut down the powerful arm of Will Rogers and the fast-paced Bulldogs offense.

For the first time in the 2023 season, fans took notice of Saban’s infamous anger and frustration on the Crimson Tide sidelines. It’s that kind of fire that makes the Tide faithful believe the program is capable of fighting this uphill battle to make a run for it all.

A handful of noteworthy matchups took place in Week 5, without any major upsets taking place. However, a couple of close calls for top-10 teams led to a bit of a shift in the latest rankings.

