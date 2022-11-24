Shake Milton talks playing with De’Anthony Melton, loss to Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of having to battle through a slew of injuries as they continue to try and get on track. After falling to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, they sit at 9-9 entering the Thanksgiving holiday.

The positives that the Sixers can lean on in these moments is the play of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton. The two of them have stepped in for the injured James Harden and Tyrese Maxey and they have both played well in their absence.

In Tuesday’s loss, Milton had 22 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds and Melton poured in 20 points with six rebounds and four steals. This was the second straight performance where the two of them played well together.

“He is easy to play with, somebody that is so versatile who can do so many things offensively and defensively, he is just really easy to bounce ideas off of,” Milton told reporters of Melton. “When you’re on the court with him and able to catch a rhythm with him, it’s just something about people that really know how to play the game of basketball whether it be cutting, coming off pin downs, passing the ball, playing defense. Those are the kind of guys you want to play with, and luckily this team is filled with guys like that.”

As far as the loss to the Hornets is concerned, the Sixers just weren’t able to come up with enough energy. They got off to a great start, but Charlotte then took control in the second and third quarters. It doesn’t help that Milton and the Sixers had an emotionally charged game on Tuesday.

Related

Doc Rivers blames fatigue as reason for Sixers falling to Hornets

“I think they went on that run in the third quarter,” Milton added. “I think we had some turnovers and they got into a rhythm late that we weren’t able to get the stops that we needed to. Offensively, our game just didn’t have that little bit of pop to it, I think ultimately is what gave them the edge.”

The Sixers will now enjoy having Thanksgiving off before they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday to continue their rod trip.

Story continues

List

Player grades: Shake Milton, Sixers fall to Hornets to begin road trip

Related

Matisse Thybulle out for Sixers vs. Hornets due to an ankle injury Doc Rivers, Sixers just looking for ways to win while being shorthanded Tobias Harris ignored Ben Simmons to lead Sixers past Nets

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire