Shaka Smart and Marquette gets commitment from 2025 basketball prospect from Illinois

The Marquette men's basketball team has its first commitment in the 2025 class.

Ian Miletic, a 6-foot-7 forward from Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday.

Miletic is a smooth-shooting wing who took an official visit to MU last week. He attended several MU games this season after picking up a scholarship offer from the Golden Eagles in January. The Golden Eagles coaches like Miletic's ability to guard multiple positions.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Miletic averaged 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season while shooting 45% on three-pointers.

He was also being courted by Illinois and Miami (Ohio).

2025 wing @Ian7Miletic checked in at the @UANextBHoops #Future60 to break down his recent visit to Marquette and his plans regarding his recruitment going forward. pic.twitter.com/UPJxsP2TB0 — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) June 9, 2024

MU will be losing seniors Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin after next season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2025 Illinois basketball recruit Ian Miletic commits to Marquette