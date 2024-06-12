Advertisement

Shaka Smart and Marquette gets commitment from 2025 basketball prospect from Illinois

ben steele, milwaukee journal sentinel
·1 min read

The Marquette men's basketball team has its first commitment in the 2025 class.

Ian Miletic, a 6-foot-7 forward from Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday.

Miletic is a smooth-shooting wing who took an official visit to MU last week. He attended several MU games this season after picking up a scholarship offer from the Golden Eagles in January. The Golden Eagles coaches like Miletic's ability to guard multiple positions.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Miletic averaged 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season while shooting 45% on three-pointers.

He was also being courted by Illinois and Miami (Ohio).

MU will be losing seniors Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin after next season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2025 Illinois basketball recruit Ian Miletic commits to Marquette