Shaka Smart leaving Texas for Marquette, per reports

Axios

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 16 lawsuits in Harris County, Texas, from women alleging sexual assault and harassment, after two new suits were filed on Tuesday, the NFL announced.Why it matters: Watson has been called a "serial predator," per a lawsuit filed Monday night. Accusers have called his behavior "part of a disturbing pattern," CNN writes, though the QB has denied the accusations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin said he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," in a Tuesday statement, per the NFL."I want to emphasize at the outset that we and Deshaun recognize that sexual assault and harassment are not only unlawful, but morally wrong," Hardin said."We do not take these allegations lightly. However, fairness to the accused is equally as important."Context: The NFL said last week it is investigating earlier lawsuits from three massage therapists who worked with Watson and accused him of sexually assaulting them during sessions.Watson stated in a tweet last week that he "never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect" and looks forward to clearing his name.Hardin claimed that a lawsuit brought by one of the women was only filed after a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.Of note: All 16 women filed separate suits, but each is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has said that the legal action isn't about money since the women are suing for the least amount that can be sought in Texas civil district court, according to AP.What to watch: Buzbee said in an Instagram post last Saturday he planned to submit affidavits and evidence from some of the women to the Houston Police and the city's district attorney, ESPN writes.He added he intends to request a grand jury to weigh the evidence and assess whether charges should be brought against Watson by the state of Texas.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.