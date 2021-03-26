Breaking News:

Dolphins trade No. 3 pick in NFL draft to 49ers, acquire No. 6 pick from Eagles

Shaka Smart leaving Texas for Marquette, per reports

Yahoo Sports College Reporter Nick Bromberg gives you the latest on Shaka Smart’s reported move from Texas to Marquette after yet another disappointing NCAA Tournament trip with the Longhorns.

    According to multiple reports, Texas head coach Shaka Smart is set to become the new head coach at Marquette. Texas coach Shaka Smart is headed to Marquette, sources told @stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2021 Sources: Marquette will hire Texas' Shaka Smart as its next head basketball coach.

    Texas won the Big 12 tournament to earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. And then the Longhorns lost to Abilene Christian.

    Beating Texas was apparently quite a big deal for the Wildcats.

    It is the region that has caused more busted NCAA Tournament brackets than any other, the quadrant where No. 1 seed Illinois was sent packing by Loyola Chicago, West Virginia was dumped by a team that barely made the field, and Tennessee and Oklahoma State failed to survive the first weekend. Then again, maybe the unpredictable Midwest Region should have been a bit more ... predictable. Take the Ramblers, those perennial overachievers powered by the prayers of Sister Jean.

    Gonzaga landed the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2021 on Friday.

    Larry McMurtry, the prolific and popular author who took readers back to the old American West in his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Lonesome Dove” and returned them to modern-day landscapes in works such as his emotional tale of a mother-daughter relationship in “Terms of Endearment,” has died. McMurtry, who had in his later years split his time between his small Texas hometown of Archer City and Tucson, Arizona, wrote almost 50 books, including novels, biographies and essay collections. Several of McMurtry’s books became feature films, including the Oscar-winners “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment.”

    The transfer activity at the D-1 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.A look at the NJ Hoopers in D-1 who are looking to transfer.

    They're the ultimate detectives.

    Sports Pulse: What the Medal of Honor means to Jerry Jones

    Victorian street kids get mixed up with Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes in a Netflix YA series with supernatural overtones.

    The cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal is holding up traffic that carries nearly $10 billion worth of goods every day, so a quick clearing of the logjam is key to limiting the economic fallout. Efforts continued Thursday to dislodge the Ever Given container ship and restore traffic on the critical man-made waterway that connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and provides a shipping shortcut between Europe and Asia. About 10% of all global trade flows through the 120-mile-long (193-kilometer-long) canal, which allows tankers and container ships to avoid a long trip around the southern tip of Africa.

    “He was a terrific representative of our program and we wish him all of the best as he continues his academic and athletic pursuits.”

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 16 lawsuits in Harris County, Texas, from women alleging sexual assault and harassment, after two new suits were filed on Tuesday, the NFL announced.Why it matters: Watson has been called a "serial predator," per a lawsuit filed Monday night. Accusers have called his behavior "part of a disturbing pattern," CNN writes, though the QB has denied the accusations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin said he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," in a Tuesday statement, per the NFL."I want to emphasize at the outset that we and Deshaun recognize that sexual assault and harassment are not only unlawful, but morally wrong," Hardin said."We do not take these allegations lightly. However, fairness to the accused is equally as important."Context: The NFL said last week it is investigating earlier lawsuits from three massage therapists who worked with Watson and accused him of sexually assaulting them during sessions.Watson stated in a tweet last week that he "never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect" and looks forward to clearing his name.Hardin claimed that a lawsuit brought by one of the women was only filed after a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.Of note: All 16 women filed separate suits, but each is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has said that the legal action isn't about money since the women are suing for the least amount that can be sought in Texas civil district court, according to AP.What to watch: Buzbee said in an Instagram post last Saturday he planned to submit affidavits and evidence from some of the women to the Houston Police and the city's district attorney, ESPN writes.He added he intends to request a grand jury to weigh the evidence and assess whether charges should be brought against Watson by the state of Texas.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley looks at a big win over the Wizards for the Knicks on Thursday, the Knicks' trade deadline decisions, and whether or not Lonzo Ball will be an acquisition target for the team in the offseason.

    How the WR room looks in 2021.

    Here's a close-up look at everything in this affordable, nostalgia-packed collection.

    The Jaguars offensive coordinator was on hand for former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson's pro day, but the Jags head coach was not.

    The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with former Houston Texans guard Zach Fulton.

    For most singer-songwriter types, advancing to the wizened age of 31 and then thinking about recording something you wrote as a high school student and didn’t think was strong enough to release then would seem about as agreeable as volunteering for a waterboarding demonstration. But then, most singer-songwriters are not Taylor Swift, who did win […]

    Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists to lift the New York Rangers past the host Philadelphia Flyers 8-3 on Thursday. Zibanejad has scored six goals and totaled 12 points in consecutive games against the Flyers, as Thursday he equaled his stats from a March 17 matchup. Ryan Strome added one goal and three assists while Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals and K'Andre Miller and Filip Chytil had one goal each for the Rangers, who won their third in a row.