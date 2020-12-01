Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

Shaka Smart. You may know him from his years running a giant-slayer at VCU. You may know him from his current tenure trying to prop up Texas basketball into the giant it can be. You may be familiar with his personable coaching style and Havoc™ defense.

But through it all, college basketball fans knew Smart as a man with little-to-no hair on the top of his head, and maybe a goatee. Until now.

Many college basketball fans got their first glimpse at the Texas coach on Tuesday during the team’s game against Davidson, and they were shocked to find out that Smart spent his coronavirus-extended offseason growing out a full head of hair.

It’s going to take a while to get used to.

Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team in the first half of a college basketball game against Davidson in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 30, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Twitter users certainly couldn’t believe what they were seeing, with some insisting he needs to shave it as soon as possible and others wondering why he ever shaved it in the first place. To be fair, Smart had a very good reason to grow out the hair.

“I only did it because my daughter and wife asked me to,” Smart said after Monday’s win over Davidson, according to The Fayettesville Observer.

Oh well, at least he doesn’t look as weird as Frank Martin without hair.

Shaka Smart no longer looks like this. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

