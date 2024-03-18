Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart delivers zinger to CBS Sports Network host after Tyler Kolek question

Marquette University men's basketball coach Shaka Smart has likely answered questions on the injury status of his point guard Tyler Kolek a few too many times over the last couple of weeks.

And apparently one of those college basketball media folks that has requested more than his fair share of information on Kolek is CBS Sports Network's Jon Rothstein.

During the channel's NCAA Tournament Selection rundown Sunday night, Rothstein inquired about Kolek's availability for Friday's first-round matchup against Western Kentucky. Likely expecting the usual day-to-day, we'll-see-how-he-feels type answer, Rothstein did not get usual coach-speak .

"Can I answer now or should I wait for you every day to text me between now and then," Smart asked Rothstein.

Co-host Gary Parrish could not keep a straight face.

Dynamite answer from Shaka Smart when ⁦@JonRothstein⁩ asks about Tyler Kolek playing in Marquette’s opener: “Should I answer now or wait until you text me every day between now & then?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DNyYGEuq3M — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) March 18, 2024

Smart did go on to say that the plan is for Kolek to return from his oblique injury Friday. He also weighed in on the Big East's rough night. Only three teams from the conference made the tournament.

"It was a perfect storm numbers-wise in our league. You had UConn having the best year ever of any Big East team. ... And then you had DePaul probably having the worst year ever. That affected those teams in the middle."



—Shaka Smart on @BIGEASTMBB being a 3-bid league pic.twitter.com/p5hrOiZsZT — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2024

