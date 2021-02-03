Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are Dating & Kept Their Romance ‘Private’ Due to NFL Season
We didn’t expect this couple on our 2021 Bingo card. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are dating after keeping their romance “private” due to NFL season.
A source told E! News on Tuesday, February 2, that the Big Little Lies star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback have been in a secret relationship for a while. “They have kept things private and low key,” the insider said. The source told E! News that Woodley and Rodgers kept their romance “private” due to their long-distance relationship. Woodley is in Montreal, Canada, filming her upcoming film Misanthrope, a crime movie directed by Damián Szifron.
Rodgers, for his part, has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he’s been “very focused on his season” with the NFL. Rodgers’ NFL season, however, ended on January 24 when the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...