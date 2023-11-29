Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throws it down!

Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
There didn't seem to be anything illegal about Baron Browning's hit.
Is Rodgers worried about the job security of his head coach and general manager? And if he is, could that be playing a part in why he’s pushing so hard to return to this sunken season?
If this is the future of the AFC South, buckle up.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.