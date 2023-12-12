Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throws it down!

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
The Eagles aren't playing anything like a division champ lately.
Metcalf finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown
An investment group with holdings in the NFL, Premier League, MLB and other entities is now negotiating with the PGA Tour.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
Daniels was the only QB to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in 2023.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.