Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has Sixers’ Allen Iverson in all-time starting 5

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson has etched his name into basketball lore. The 6-foot guard from Georgetown had an incredible career of his own. He has career averages of 26.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds while winning MVP in 2001. He guided the Sixers to the finals that season before they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Iverson was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016 and he has inspired an entire generation of basketball players due to his fearless style of play and electric scoring ability.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked to make his all-time starting 5. He included himself with Iverson, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and Shaquille O’Neal.

An SGA & AI backcourt would be 🔥🔥 See who else Shai had in his all-time starting 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/zgnXVYsDd2 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 14, 2023

Gilgeous-Alexander, obviously, missed a lot of great players, but his starting 5 is still very strong. Including Iverson in his lineup just goes to show the impact he has had not only on the Sixers, but on the NBA as a whole.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire