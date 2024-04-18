Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs extension with Converse, signature shoe to debut in 2025

After a career season where he might win MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has reportedly signed an extension with Converse and will have his first signature shoe debut in 2025. He also received the title of Creative Director of Converse Basketball.

This shouldn’t be a shocker as Gilgeous-Alexander is the best NBA player signed with Converse. Over the last two seasons, he’s ascended into one of the best players in the league with probable top-five MVP vote finishes.

As the Thunder enter a title contender, expect Gilgeous-Alexander to be a prominent player showcased in the league. This is the first of likely several playoff runs led by Gilgeous-Alexander for OKC.

In 75 games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points on 53.5% shooting, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He led the Thunder to a 57-25 record and first place in the Western Conference Standings.

Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed on a new lucrative, multiyear contract extension with Converse – with his first signature shoe releasing in 2025 and title of Creative Director of Converse Basketball. pic.twitter.com/HrjX6MqiBN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire