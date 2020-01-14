Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks rebounding triple-double mark held by Shaq

In a package featuring a truckload of draft capital and one of the Los Angeles Clippers’ leading scorers in Danilo Gallinari, young point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexender was the crown jewel that powered the trade that sent Paul George to Los Angeles.

Gilgeous-Alexander has more than showed he was worth the move this season. He continued that ascent Monday with a triple-double never before seen by a player his age.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Rebound machine

Facing a Minnesota Timberwolves team missing star center Karl-Anthony Towns, Gilgeous-Alexander cleaned up the glass on the way to his first career triple-double with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists on 8-of-12 shooting.

That performance made Gilgeous-Alexander the youngest player to ever post a 20-rebound triple-double, breaking a 26-year-old record held by Shaquille O’Neal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (21 years, 185 days) is the youngest player in @NBAHistory to notch a 20-rebound triple-double, passing Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq was 21 years, 259 days old on Nov. 20, 1993 when he posted 24 points, 28 rebounds, and 15 blocks. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/U2lBZ6v8L8 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 14, 2020

As you might see, Gilgeous-Alexander is a bit smaller than O’Neal. Eight inches shorter and more than 100 pounds lighter, to be more specific.

The 23-17 Thunder didn’t acquire Gilgeous-Alexander for his rebounding, but it’s definitely a welcome bonus as the 21-year-old makes a big step forward. Playing alongside veteran Chris Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game with a 55.9 true shooting percentage.

As the Thunder reap the rewards of trading away George and Russell Westbrook over the next decade, a point guard like that is a pretty good player to have for the future.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't exactly look like a rebounding record-setter. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

