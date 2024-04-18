Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Resigns With Converse, Will Get His Own Signature Sneaker in 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t going anywhere.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s star guard has signed a contract extension with Converse that will see him get his first signature sneaker in 2025 and be named the creative director the brand’s basketball division, according to a report from Boardroom. Apparel will also release alongside his shoe next year.

“Converse is proud to strengthen our relationship with NBA All-Star and Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” a spokesperson for Converse told Footwear News. “Together, Shai and Converse will bring a hands-on approach to the creation, execution, and overall aesthetic of his collections, which will provide a new style-driven perspective, taking inspiration from various aspects of his life.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s deal with Converse, which has been in place since 2020, was set to expire during the offseason. NBA reporter Shams Charania reported in March on his FanDuel show that Gilgeous-Alexander would be the next NBA player in line for a signature sneaker, wherever a new deal might have taken him.

The 25-year-old hooper from Toronto has been on a steady ascent since being drafted 11th overall in the 2018 NBA draft, but few would have predicted then that he would become one the league’s young faces. Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-Rookie Second team during his lone season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Thunder. He’s now coming off his second consecutive NBA All-Star appearance and was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2023. Heading into the NBA playoffs this weekend, he led the Thunder to the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed and was the league’s third-leading scorer.

Gilgeous-Alexander has favored Converse’s All Star BB Trilliant CX sneaker this season and was also the star of the brand’s campaign for its revived Weapon sneaker from the ’80s, which was originally led by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. He’ll be the first basketball player to get a signature model from Converse following its reentry into performance basketball in 2019.

