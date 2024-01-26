Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named as 2024 All-Star starter

The NBA announced its 2024 All-Star starters and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected as one of them. This marks the first time he’s been named a starter and the second time he’s been selected as an All-Star.

Gilgeous-Alexander edged out Stephen Curry for the starting backcourt spot. After trailing him in fan votes, the 25-year-old likely got the starting nod due to media and player votes.

The 10 All-Star starters — as the league returns to a traditional West vs. East format this year — are as follows:

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 31-13 record and first place in the Western Conference standings. The 25-year-old has played like an MVP candidate this season.

In 43 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points on 54.6% shooting, 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

The Thunder will have an outside shot of gaining a second All-Star. Chet Holmgren was ninth in fan votes among Western Conference frontcourt players, so he’ll likely be outside of the bubble.

This means the 21-year-old could be one of the first injury replacements if All-Star selections sit out the weekend festivities. If he makes it, he’ll be the first rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011 to be named an All-Star.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also has a legitimate shot at coaching the All-Star game. The easiest path for that to happen is for OKC to be in first place on Feb. 2 — two weeks before the event.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is set to be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Indiana.

