Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada to blowout win over France in FIBA Basketball World Cup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced a double-double en route to a historic outing on Friday to lead Canada to a dominating win over France in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 27 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the 95-65 victory to open the group phase of the tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. He became the first Canadian to record a 20-point double-double in a debut game in the World Cup at the senior level, according to Keerthika Uthayakumar of TSN Sports.

Canada trailed 7-0 to start the contest and eventually settled in to take a 43-40 lead at halftime. The group outscored France, 52-25, in the second half to take command of the game and open play in Group H with a victory. Captain Kelly Olynyk scored 18 points and four rebounds while Dillion Brooks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 12 points apiece.

It was the first 30-point loss for France in the World Cup since 1963.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed out in Canada's #FIBAWC opening win 🔥 27 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/OONcGL9s5h — NBA (@NBA) August 25, 2023

Evan Fournier led France with 21 points as Nando De Colo and Mathias Lessort each added 12 points apiece. Rudy Gobert finished with eight points and nine rebounds. France was outscored, 20-4, in points off turnovers and 12-2 in fastbreak points.

In total, nine players scored for Canada. The dominating performance ensured every Canadian saw the court, including Zach Edey, the lone collegiate player on the roster. Edey and Phil Scrubb were the last two players to enter the game late in the fourth quarter.

Canada will return to action on Sunday against Lebanon (0-1) as it looks to start 2-0 in the group phase (5:30 a.m. EDT, ESPN+). The top two teams from each group will advance to the second round.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire