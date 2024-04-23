Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams receive votes for 2023-24 Most Improved Player

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a pair of players receive votes for the 2023-24 Most Improved Player award. Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey won the award.

Jalen Williams finished fourth in voting with 79 points. He received five 1st-place votes, 11 2nd-place votes and 21 3rd-place votes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled three points with one 2nd-place vote.

This shouldn’t be a shocker. Williams has blossomed into one of the best young wings this with an efficient scoring season. Gilgeous-Alexander has ascended into an MVP candidate.

The duo led the Thunder (57-25) to the first seed. They were the youngest top-seed in league history. It was a massive jump from last season, who finished a win shy of the playoffs.

The full voting results:

