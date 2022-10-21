Los Angeles Sparks shake up WNBA with reported hire of Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller
Miller led Connecticut to the WNBA Finals for the second time this past season.
Two-time WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller is the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun, the team said Friday. Miller, also the general manager for the past six years, led the Sun to two trips to the WNBA finals, including this year when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games in the best-of-five series.
The Sparks have hired coach Curt Miller, who turned the Connecticut Sun into a title contender, to help rebuild the WNBA franchise.
Curt Miller shaped the Sun into yearly title contenders.
