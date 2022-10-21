Los Angeles Sparks shake up WNBA with reported hire of Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller

Reuters

Voluntary returns of Venezuelan migrants in Mexico by plane back to their homeland are likely to begin in the next few days, four people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Mexico is grappling with a sharp increase in Venezuelans, both from those arriving on its southern border and due to thousands of expulsions from the United States following a deal last week aimed at curbing the flow of people. Under a bilateral plan announced on Oct. 12, Washington said it would grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air.