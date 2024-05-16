Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discusses what Thunder’s Game 6 mindset will be

For the first time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will enter a must-win scenario in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder’s Game 5 loss to the Mavericks put them in a 3-2 series deficit. One more loss to Dallas means their season officially ends.

If the Thunder’s offensive woes continue from their last four outings, then they’ll likely see a Round 2 exit after finishing with the first seed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in the series, but the rest of the squad has faded into the background.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren need to step up. Plain and simple. Both combined for 25 points in OKC’s Game 5 loss. The Thunder need louder production from their second-best and third-best players.

Despite the loss, the Thunder liked what they saw on offense in their Game 5 loss. They produced quality looks and were in rhythm. The outside shot just didn’t fall as they shot an ugly 10-of-40 (25%).

Gilgeous-Alexander discussed their mentality heading into Game 6. He said it’ll remain the same despite the consequence of a season-ending loss.

“It’ll be fun,” Gilgeous-Alexander said on their Game 6 mindset. “Our mood won’t change. Our mentality won’t change. It’s one game at a time. We wanted to win this game as bad as we want to win the next game and the next game. I don’t think it’ll change too much.”

It’s been a competitive back-and-forth series where neither squad has thoroughly established themselves as the better team. The Thunder will need to do what the Mavericks just did and collect a road win to force a decisive Game 7.

