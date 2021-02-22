Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bounces back in Thunder win over Cavaliers

There were a few key parts of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 117-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed through on his reassurance from Friday night that he would play better, as he finished with 31 points and nine assists. The bench played well, particularly in the first half, when they recorded 29 of the Thunder’s 62 points. The defense was once again solid, holding the Cavaliers to 101 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 22.9% from 3.

The basic way to put it: The Thunder played well in a game they were expected to and beat a team that they should take down. Oklahoma City had a nice, straightforward win against a team hampered by injuries, a rather calm performance after weeks of craziness in both victories and defeats.

“It’s important for us to come out there and win the games that we feel like we’re supposed to win,” said guard Hamidou Diallo, who scored 15 points off the bench.

Here are four takeaways from the game:

SGA's performance

Following his performance on Friday night in which he only made four field goals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Gilgeous-Alexander told media he would be better on Sunday. He came out hot, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and scoring 26 points through three before closing the game out and finishing with 31. Gilgeous-Alexander looked healthier than he has in his previous two games since returning from injury. He took 12 free throw attempts and moved the ball well. Head coach Mark Daigneault was most impressed with the way Gilgeous-Alexander closed the game. Oklahoma City went up by 20 points in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland tacked on seven quickly to start a run. The Thunder reached the point where they had to assert control once again, or it would turn into a battle. Gilgeous-Alexander calmed the team with a layup and then assisted two of the Thunder's next buckets to help put the game away. "He did a really good job of closing that game out from about the five-minute mark on," Daigneault said. "That’s the point in the game where it becomes a possession game, and having a point guard that can manage that and manage clock and manage lead is important."

The bench mob

The Thunder fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter, but the bench unit helped steady the team and take the lead. Behind Diallo and Mike Muscala, the bench scored 29 points in the first half and finished with 42 total. "The tone of the game changed when they came in there,” Daigneault said. “They were just kind of gritty on the defensive end of the floor and I thought that got us out on the break a little bit, and they really moved it and shared it. They kind of got the game under control for us.” There was an enormous difference between the OKC bench and that of the Cavaliers. Diallo scored 15 and Muscala finished with 13. Both of them individually outscored the entire Cavaliers bench, which scored nine points between four players. "We just try to take advantage of the other team's bench," Diallo said. "I feel like we have a really solid bench."

Efficient play

The Thunder only attempted 79 shots against the Cavaliers, but they put up 117 points. They shot 54.4% from the field and made 13 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted. "One of the things that Coach harps on is us getting the best we can and playing for each other, whether it be making a sacrifice or cut, or making a screen, whatever it is, we're here for each other," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You guys saw that tonight." The free throws from Gilgeous-Alexander and Diallo supplemented the lack of shots on the box score. The two guards combined for 21 free throw attempts: Gilgeous-Alexander went 10-for-12 and Diallo went 5-for-9. Outside of those two, the Thunder actually didn't get to the line often. Theo Maledon got an and-one, which was the only other free throw a starter attempted. Isaiah Roby hit a pair from the charity stripe, making it a grand total of four Thunder players to reach the line. They didn't need to on Sunday, as their shooting was accurate enough to counter any Cleveland pushes and eventually pull ahead in the third quarter.

Moving forward

If there's one area to focus on moving forward, it's hitting the glass hard. Jarrett Allen was the main issue for the Thunder as he made all 11 shots he attempted and had nine offensive rebounds, finishing with a stat line of 26 points and 17 rebounds. Oklahoma City has had some struggles on the glass over the last week. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 rebounds in the first matchup against the Bucks and 19 in the second. Enes Kanter had 21 boards on Tuesday and then Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 23 the next night. All that, plus Allen's performance, came during an eight-night stretch. On Sunday it didn't matter. The Thunder got the win that they were supposed to and handed the Cavaliers their 10th loss in a row.

