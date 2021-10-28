Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banks in crazy-buzzer beater over Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City fought and clawed their way back from a 26-point deficit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, but it wasn’t until the timer hit zero at the end of the third quarter that star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave them their first lead of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who has entered the season with an improved step-back 3, attempted the move on Russell Westbrook. The Lakers guard did a good job staying by him, even as Gilgeous-Alexander stepped even further backward than he has been, but SGA still found some space to get off the shot.

Take a look at this deep, off-balance 3-pointer:

🚨 FROM DOWN 26.. SGA PUTS OKC ON TOP! 🚨@okcthunder 97@Lakers 95 Don't miss this one on NBA League Pass ⤵️https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/1LZzzEmT7J — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2021

Gilgeous-Alexander went nuts in the third quarter, scoring 14 points in the final three minutes of the frame. He pushed the Thunder to 41 points in the third and ended the period with 26 total points and five 3-pointers on eight attempts.

Westbrook had 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds at the end of the third quarter.

