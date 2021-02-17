Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Reuters

Simona Halep said she would leave the Australian Open with her head held high despite a quarter-final exit but was a little frustrated at her negativity on court during the tournament. The Romanian world number two went out in straight sets at the hands of 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday after her serve let her down at a couple of pivotal moments. The twice Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since the French Open in early October when she arrived in Australia to undergo quarantine, and she thought that might have contributed to her mindset.