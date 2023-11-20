Shafter's appeal after controversial playoff loss is denied by Central Section

Nov. 19—In a magical season featuring some amazing comebacks, the Shafter football team finally found one obstacle it couldn't overcome Friday.

Less than 48 hours after suffering their first loss of the season on the field, the blemish became official when the Generals' appeal of a controversial ending in overtime was denied by the Central Section office.

The play in question came in overtime with top-seed Shafter leading No. 5 Madera-Torres 42-41 in the Central Section Division IV semifinals.

Toros' running back Joseph Bass had just scored his fourth touchdown of the game and his team was lining up for a two-point conversion, and the win for a berth in the section finals.

Torres' coach Joe Marquez changed his mind after a penalty pushed the ball back five yards, opting to just attempt the extra point to try to move the game into a second overtime.

But Bass, who doubles as the team's long-snapper, hiked the ball too high, and holder Jose Soriano — the Toros' starting quarterback — took flight, narrowly avoiding the rush and eventually finding Bass in the end zone for a game-winning pass for a 43-42 victory.

The only problem is, as an interior lineman, Bass wasn't eligible to catch the ball on the play. The penalty, which would have carried a loss of down and a Shafter victory, went unnoticed until the officials had already started their exodus from the field.

Shafter athletic director Brian Feaster filed an appeal and members from both schools joined Stan Greene from the Kern High School District and section commissioner Ryan Tos for an emergency Zoom call Sunday morning. The decision was handed down shortly thereafter and the schools were notified via email.

Torres (10-3) advances to play Dos Palos in Friday's Division IV championship game, while the Generals' (11-1) season comes to a close.

"I'm just bummed," Generals' coach Jerald Pierucci said. "I really thought, at this moment, that this is what the CIF is built to do, or should be built to do. Right wrongs. And when you pawn it off on the refs in this situation, when you have an opportunity to make something that is obviously wrong, and you have an opportunity to make it right, that's what a governing body over kids should do. And they failed. They kicked the can and took the easy way out."

Tos said he was equally as upset about the situation, but ultimately the decision was based on a bylaw adopted last year that says all appeals must be handled on the field.

"It's truly an unfortunate situation," Tos said. "It was a missed call and there were several other errors, but at the end of the day that's the ruling we have based on the information that we have and the bylaws that we have.

"We wish we had a time machine where we could go back to 9:55 that night because what a great game to end like that. It's really sad. But any questions about the game need to be resolved before they enter the locker room."

After meeting with both schools, Tos said he contacted a few others to confer and ultimately made his decision after notifying CIF's executive board.

"This is a big, nasty, ugly issue and I wanted to make sure we did what we felt was most appropriate, and I use that term because I don't think there is a right decision," Tos said. "There's not a right and a wrong here, it's just ugly all the way around."

Where and when the officials were when they discovered the error, and why they didn't return to the field was in question, prompting Shafter to file an appeal.

Shafter's argument centered around the lack of due process, according to Feaster, and the fact that the school was denied an opportunity to protest immediately following the game Friday night.

"The process is the issue and that's what I stuck to in the meeting today," Feaster said. "We tried to talk to the officials and they admit that we objected, and they ran off so Shafter wasn't allowed to do its due process.

"Now you're going to enforce the rule and say there's no protest (after the fact), only on the field, but we weren't allowed to protest on the field. And that's where we kind of went round and round."

Shafter, which lost in the CIF State 5-A championship game last year, completed a 10-0 regular season, capturing the South Sequoia League title along the way this season.

During that run, the Generals defeated Bakersfield High at Griffith Field and rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat defending D-III and SSL champion Kennedy.

But perhaps the team's biggest highlight came in Week 4 against Bakersfield Christian.

Trailing by 14 points with 1:40 to play, Shafter scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to escape with a 35-34 victory.

Shafter received a bye in the first round of the section playoffs and then moved to 11-0 with 45-7 over Golden Valley in the quarterfinals two weeks ago.

"I can't say that I'm surprised by their decision, and I don't want to sit here and bash on the CIF, that's not my intention, but the CIF doesn't ever make rulings," Pierucci said. "They pass out rules for others to enforce ...

"And I know one of the things they're going to say is, you're going to open Pandora's box, but my response to that whole thing is, isn't this what you should open Pandora's box for? For these moments? These moments where there is obviously a wrong. Isn't that what we're supposed to do when we're leading young adults, is to show integrity and to show sometimes making the right choice means you have to make some people upset. Obviously you have to be the bad guy, too. I know you're always going to be 50-50 right and wrong, but I think in this case there are more people siding with us, because it's an obvious wrong."