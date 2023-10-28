Shafter rolls past Wasco 49-6 to complete 10-0 regular season, capture SSL football title

Oct. 28—SHAFTER — An alarm went off early in Friday night's rivalry game against Wasco, and the Shafter football team never looked back.

The wake-up call came shortly after the Tigers scored on their opening possession — a drive interrupted briefly by a fire alarm — and hit full force when Wasco recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Generals responded with one of the more dominant performances in the schools' 96th meeting on the gridiron.

Shafter took the lead for good on its only offensive play of the first quarter, a 63-yard pass play from Ezekiel Osborne to Jesus Figueroa, and the Generals rolled to a 49-6 victory in front of a large, vocal crowd to complete a perfect 10-0 regular season to wrap up their third South Sequoia League title in the past five seasons.

"Anytime you can go undefeated, and this is our second time doing it as a program ..." seventh-year Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci said. "and to do it in the SSL, which has so many good opponents, it prepares us for playoffs. So I'm happy, I think we're where we need to be. Our ceiling needs to get higher and I think we can, but we'll continue to try to get better."

The Central Section playoff brackets are scheduled to be announced Saturday. Last year's Generals squad lost on a sloppy field to host Orland in the CIF State 5-A title game after winning the program's first Regional Bowl Game and capturing their first section title since 1955.

"We went 10-0, and that's a great thing, but we have to put that behind us," Osborne said. "You know playoffs is a whole different game with different teams we haven't seen all season, so we have to get ready for that."

On Friday night, the intensity at Shafter Stadium started well before kickoff with both stands packed with supporters and fans lining the retaining fence for a matchup that was first played in 1933, with the 2023 version set to decide the outright SSL championship.

"It's homecoming on steroids," said Pierucci of the rivalry game. "And we have two of them a year. It's really tough, it's mentally tough and draining. So I'm happy that we're done with it, we got through it and I'm proud of my guys. Our goal was to win preseason, which we did and then to win a league championship was our second one. And it's really nice to win an undisputed SSL championship."

Wasco (5-5, 4-2) took the opening kickoff and marched 71 yards on 10 rushing plays to take a 6-0 lead with 5:44 left in the first quarter. The drive was delayed just seconds before when a fire alarm on the Shafter campus went off and officials stopped the game until it could be turned off.

When play resumed, Noah Lopez turned the corner along the Tigers sideline and ran 26 yards for the opening touchdown. Lopez came up short on his team's two-point conversion attempt, but Isaiah Acosta capitalized on some confusion along the frontline of Shafter's return team and recovered the ensuing onside kick at the Generals 42.

"The thing about it is, with their offense, it's really tough to simulate it in practice," Pierucci said. "So no matter how good we do it with the scout team, it's never the same. So there is a bit of getting used to and so it kind of took us a second to get into our groove."

But the Tigers, who had four first downs on its opening drive, only moved the sticks two times the rest of the game, and were held without a first down in the second half.

"Our defense played amazing," Osborne said. "When you shut down a team like that it says something about how tough you are and how mentally stable you have to be."

After Lopez was tackled for a loss on a fourth-and-five play, Shafter took over and scored on its first play when Figueroa turned a screen pass from Osborne into a long touchdown to give the Generals the lead for good at 7-6 with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

"I was really glad the way our offense came back and responded after that early touchdown," Pierucci said. "The defense was on the field a lot, that's the nature of it when you score fast. But I was really happy that our offense never let up even though we had a little bit of adversity."

It was the first of three scoring plays between Figueroa and Osborne, the final of which coming on a perfectly-thrown 17-yard pass to the back corner of the end zone with 19 seconds left in the first half to make it 28-6, just before another fire alarm went off at the start of the halftime break.

Efficiency was the name of the game for Shafter (10-0, 6-0). Osborne, the team's standout sophomore quarterback, was 14 of 15 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. He also had a 50-yard scoring pass to Figueroa with 3:19 left in the second quarter for a 21-6 lead. Figueroa finished with five catches for 150 yards and three scores in the first half.

Six different receivers made catches. Alex Aguirre had four catches for 34 yards and Mariyon Sloan had three for 29 despite being double-teamed most of the night.

"They were doubling Mariyon and you can't do that with our offense, we have too many weapons," Osborne said. "You double one person and the other one is going to be open. They figured that out tonight."

The Generals scored touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions, taking a knee on its final drive of the game as time expired.

Cash Gutierrez finished with a team-high 51 yards rushing, including a 40-yard run to set up his team's final touchdown, a 1-yard plunge with a running clock and 10:32 to play. Christopher Espinoza rushed for 45 yards and a score on eight carries and JJ Vasquez scored on TD runs of 12 and 10 yards, and finished with 40 yards on three carries.

Wasco attempted just two passes, both were incomplete, but finished with 116 yards rushing as a team. Noah Lopez had 47 yards on 14 carries and Ram Lopez added 41 yards on nine carries.

"(This rivalry) is second to none," Pierucci said. "The score aside, you have two teams, two towns that are 16 miles apart. The kids know each other, they grew up together ... we happen to be on this side of the coin this year ... but it doesn't matter what the records are or anything, you had 7,000 people in the stadium at the start of this game. And I'm just proud of my guys for — not starting out the best — but we found our second gear and really kicked it in there. I was happy with it."