Shafter posts shocking comeback to defeat BCHS, 35-34 in final seconds

Sep. 9—Trailing by 14 points to Bakersfield Christian with just 1:40 to play, Shafter's undefeated season looked to be in jeopardy.

But after a quick score, an onside kick recovery, another touchdown and a two-point conversion with 9 seconds left, the Generals had completed one of the craziest comebacks you'll ever see, defeating the Eagles 35-34 on Friday in Shafter.

The Generals' fantastic finish was completed only after BCHS (1-3) ran a hook-and-ladder play in the final seconds and returned the ball deep into Shafter territory before being tackled with no time on the clock.

After pulling to within 34-27, the Generals (4-0) recovered the onside kick, but it was nullified by an offsides call. The team lined up five yards back and again tried an onside kick — and recovered it again — setting the stage for the game-winning sequence.

Shafter sophomore quarterback Ezekiel Osborne finished 20 of 40 passing for 223 yards and four touchdowns, all to fellow sophomore Mariyon Sloan. Osborne was also intercepted three times, but that turned into a footnote to an otherwise magical night.

The go-ahead conversion came on a play that the Generals had practiced last year during their run to the CIF State title game, and Shafter ran it to perfection, according to coach Jerald Pierucci.

The winning play came on the heels of a short touchdown pass from Osborne to Sloan with nine seconds left.

Sloan also threw a touchdown pass to Alex Aguirre and finished with seven catches for 59 yards. Aguirre had four receptions for 49 yards, Jesus Figueroa added three catches for 62 yards and Cash Gutierrez added two catches for 28 yards. Gutierrez rushed for 44 yards on eight carries, with Chris Espinoza finishing with a team-high 66 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Liberty 35, Clovis-Buchanan 30

Senior running back Mehki Delouth rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns to help the Patriots (1-3) bounce back from their first loss of the season and defeat the Bears (1-3). Quarterback Cole O'Brien rushed for a team-high 149 yards and a score, and Brock Wattenbarger added 59 yards on the ground and a TD.

Centennial 37, Ridgeview 0

Jaxton Santiago had nine catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Golden Hawks (3-1) past the Wolf Pack (0-4). Angel Lozano had 149 total yards and quarterback Adam Copus was 21 of 26 passing for 290 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a score. Connor Warkentin led the Centennial defense with six tackles, including three for a loss.

Boron 55, Tollhouse-Sierra, 12

Andrew Gartica rushed for 196 yards and five touchdowns on eight carries to lead the Bobcats to their first 4-0 start since 2010. Isaiah Morgan also had a big night with 100 yards rushing and three scores and scored two 2-point conversions. Defensively, Morgan had a team-high 14 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Highland 35, Chavez 14

Izaiah Ott opened the game with a 43-yard scoring pass to Diego Duenas and also threw a pair of TDs to Jordan Salcido, a 60-yarder and another for 28 yards to lead the Scots (2-2) past the Titans (3-1). Ott finished with 239 yards passing, with Salcido finishing with three catches for 95 yards. Duenas had four receptions for 57 yards and Johnny Brucker added four catches for 70. Ernie Romero led the ground attack with 95 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while Tino Calloway added 67 yards on eight carries. He also had a sack on defense for Highland. Jesse Ramirez had two interceptions and Jeremy Jackson added another for the Titans, who led 28-7 at the half. Roy Palomino capped the scoring with a touchdown run for Highland.

Bakersfield 28, Stockdale 27

Brison Abbott rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries to lead the Drillers (2-2). Quarterback Ryan Iniquez was 9 for 14 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown, and an interception on defense. Isaiah Richards finished with three catches for 73 yards and Bruce Veasey had a 48-yard reception, and also had seven tackles on defense. Garnett Coulbourbe had a team-high 13 tackles, along with a forced and recovered fumble for BHS and Jael Wells intercepted a pass.

Tehachapi 25, Wasco 6

AJ Anderson finished with 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns to help fuel the Warriors (4-0) to a victory over the Tigers.Karson Tiewater added a touchdown run and contributed on special teams with a fumble recovery and safety tackle, both on punt attempts. Carter Kolesar also chipped in a 35-yard field goal. On defense for Tehachapi, Andrew Aguirre led the team with 19 tackles, followed by Leo Gonzalez with 12 tackles, Mike Jones with 11 tackles and Tanner Gary with 10 tackles and a sack. Hami Lopez led the Wasco (1-2) ground game with 108 yards rushing, which included a 78-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the first quarter. Mike Dominguez also had a strong night with 87 yards rushing.

Kennedy 43, East 21

Jace Demacabalin rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds (3-1) past the Blades (0-3). Damian Flores rushed for 115 yards and two TDs on 10 carries and Jamison Membreve and Estevan Orozco combined for 65 yards on the ground. Lorenzo Patino rushed for 156 yards and a score on 32 carries for East, and teammate TJ Santiago rushed for 45 yards and two scores, and blocked a punt.

West 28, Mira Monte 14

Guy Vasquez rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings (1-2) past the Lions (0-3). Aaron Williams blocked a punt that led to a touchdown by Jesse Bejanro. West forced three turnovers.

San Luis Obispo 38, North 14

Carson Bennett and Dillon Kyle each rushed for more than 100 yards and scored a touchdown for the Stars (0-4), but it wasn't enough against the visiting Tigers (3-1).

Thursday's scores

Independence 35, South 20

Foothill 28, California City 19

Friday's scores

Arvin 19, Taft 6

Bishop Union 36, Burroughs 26

Van Nuys 47, Del Oro 0

Littlerock 49, Desert 0

Rosamond 46, Acton-Vasquez 0

Delano 15, Golden Valley 14

Frontier 35, Hanford 6

Lindsay 22, McFarland 0

Lancaster Baptist at Frazier Mountain, late

Saturday's games

Kern Resource Center at Pismo Beach-Coastal Christian

Mojave at Rancho Cucamonga-United Christian

Thousand Oaks at Garces