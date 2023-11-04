Shaedon Sharpe scores and draws the foul

The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Gabe Allen reveals several recommendations for pickups in fantasy basketball that could help your team, rest of season.
The past four seasons have averaged eight trades that included three or more teams. That’s nearly double the amount over the previous decade. Why is that?
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer report from Arizona as they recap the Texas Rangers defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
A standoff between FIFA and officials in Los Angeles, including Rams owner Stan Kroenke, could jeopardize LA's involvement in the 2026 World Cup, which will be played across North America.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and the Week 10 schedule is loaded.
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
The New York Jets attempted to find help for QB Zach Wilson and opposite WR Garrett Wilson.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy football trade landscape, revealing four players to move, two to target and one to hold.