Shaedon Sharpe rocks the rim

Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Nathan Eovaldi is battling as the Rangers look to close out the World Series. Zac Gallen has allowed zero hits in trying to force Game 6.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.