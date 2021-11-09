Shaedon Sharpe high school highlights

SNY

In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata discuss Michael Conforto not accepting the Mets qualifying offer and the odds for them to win the NL Pennant in 2022. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to.