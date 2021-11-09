Shaedon Sharpe high school highlights
Game highlights of the 6-foot-5 boucy shooting guard out Canada, headed to Kentucky.
Krysten Peek sits down with the Kentucky shooting guard to discuss his expectations for college basketball, being the No. 1 player in high school and more.
Sharpe plans on playing college basketball for the 2022-23 season, but there are still questions surrounding his NBA draft eligibility.
