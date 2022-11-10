Shaedon Sharpe with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/09/2022
Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/09/2022
Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/09/2022
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Charlotte Hornets host the Portland Trail Blazers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored 19 points and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with 17 points off the bench for Portland.
Hornets have lost six games in a row and seven of their past eight.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell puts on a show at Golden 1 Center, but it was the Sacramento Kings who showed him who they can be.
If you think about it, it's actually pretty obvious.
For the second time in a week, Beauchamp notched a career-high to help the Bucks beat the Thunder.
That may be the blooper of the year.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Maltbie has covered golf for NBC Sports since 1992. Koch joined full-time in 1997.
It's safe to say that Donte DiVincenzo isn't a fan of the plus/minus rating.
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.
The Sacramento Kings said they were trending in the right direction. Then they went out and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the "nuclear option" the Nets could choose if the team doesn't turn things around.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Penn State is set to begin its season on Friday against Lock Haven.