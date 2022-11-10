Shaedon Sharpe with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Field Level Media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored 19 points and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with 17 points off the bench for Portland.