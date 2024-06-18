Shady Spring High School offers soccer camp for local youth

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Summer is the prime time for soccer players to grow in their abilities by getting exposure at soccer camps on national and local levels.

Shady Spring High School is getting into the game by offering a soccer camp for local kids to better learn the world’s most popular sport.

Kids will be learning all the skills necessary to become a more well-rounded soccer player. Some of the drills they will be running include shooting, passing, and dribbling drills.

Shady Spring High School Boys’ Soccer Coach, Josiah Smith is hoping that this camp will have a wider impact on a lot more than just the kids participating in the camp.

High School Boys’ Soccer team captain, Nathan Vecellio told 59News, “for them, we are role models for them. They look up to us and help us. We [have to] figure out how to help the kids and focus on that instead of just focusing on how to help ourselves get better.”

Coach Josiah Smith said, “Soccer is a very fast-growing sport all over. We want to be a place where there is opportunities for kids to grow in their skills and to enjoy the game.”

There is still time to get your kids involved at this camp.

The elementary-aged kids kick off the morning session from 9 in the morning to noon and the middle schoolers continue with an afternoon session from 2 in the afternoon to 5 in the evening.

If you wish to sign up, Smith asks people to show up and check in 30 minutes before your age group’s session begins at Shady Spring High School Soccer Field.

It is $25 per camper to attend this soccer camp.

