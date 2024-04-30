Shady routs Liberty to advance in sectionals

Apr. 29—Raegan Lane was dominant through five innings and Shady Spring ended things early with a six-run fifth in a 12-2 win over Liberty Monday in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament in Shady Spring.

The No. 1 seeded Tigers will host No. 2 Independence in a winners bracket game on Tuesday. Liberty, the fourth seed, will go to No. 3 Nicholas County in an elimination game. Both games will start at 6 p.m.

Lane struck out 10 and walked one. She allowed four hits and two earned runs.

The Tigers pounded out 16 hits and 10 of their 12 runs were earned.

Kaylee Waddell and Jayla Joyce were both 3 for 4 with a double for Shady. Joyce drove in three runs.

Jenna Joyce and Lane added doubles.

The Tigers put it away in the fifth. Annabelle Sturgill's two-run single made it a 10-run game.

Tuesday's Independence-Shady winner will advance to Thursday's championship. The loser will host either Liberty or Nicholas County in an elimination game Wednesday at 6 p.m.