Shadows lengthen over Rory McIlroy after another meltdown in the desert

Rory McIlroy storms away from Dubai Desert Classic after latest meltdown before Viktor Hovland wins play-off

This time the garment stayed intact, but even if Rory McIlroy did not repeat his Incredible Hulk act after his second extraordinary Dubai meltdown in three months, the look on his face as he marched away from the scene of his Desert Classic devastation confirmed that the fires inside were raging.

If anything, this will hurt even more than his capitulation in November’s DP World Tour Championship, just across this city at the Jumeriah Estates.

Then he ripped his shirt in a fit of anger after playing the last four holes in four over, but at least world No 2 Collin Morikawa had very much won that event with five birdies in his last seven holes. Here, there was no such solace, despite Viktor Hovland’s excellence in beating veteran Englishman Richard Bland in a play-off.

McIlroy was long odds-on to win with two holes to play and seemed set to equal Ernie Els’s record of three Desert Classic titles. The 17th and 18th of this Majlis Course are both birdie holes to a golfer of McIlroy’s length. Yet after driving into a bush on the penultimate par four and somehow scrambling to save par, his three-wood off the tee on the last left him 267 yards to green into the breeze.

What was required was a lay-up in front of the huge lake guarding the putting surface of the par five. That would have left a wedge in and at the least a berth in the shoot-out. Unbelievably, he went for it with a three-wood.

The memory went back to the 1996 and Colin Montgomerie’s driver off the deck to the green to seal the glory. The strike is still marked on the fairway with a plaque. Except McIlroy was not to be Monty’s double, but Captain Pugwash. It was pushed, if not sliced, and never looked like clearing the water. Splash! He could still have joined Hovland and Bland on 12 under, with an up and down from the drop zone, but his 15-foot putt dribbled past and another golden opportunity in the sands was lost.

After signing for a 71 and 11 under, he stormed past reporters, across the practice green to the courtesy cars. The 32-year-old was due to head back to his home city of Belfast on Sunday night and it is fair to assume he requires some TLC before returning to Florida next month to resume his season.

This type of defeat can have repercussions. Victory could have been a springboard for a campaign he and his many admirers hope will end his seven-year run without a major, starting with the Masters in 10 weeks. It can only be prayed that this does not act as a millstone.

Viktor Hovland

Questions will be asked about his course management. McIlroy arrived in Abu Dhabi the previous week declaring he would rein in his natural gung-ho approach and be “more of a measured and controlled golfer.” Yet when the pressure was on, he could not resist going for it.

All day he was battling his form off the tee and but for his putter – a 20-footer on the sixth was followed by a 30-footer on the seventh, before a crucial 12-footer for bogey on the 10th – he would not have been in contention. Yet with overnight leader Justin Harding tumbling away, McIlroy, courtesy of a 25-footer on the 11th and a 13-footer on the 13th, found himself in the lead with five to play. It appeared straightforward.

But Hovland played the last three in four under for a 66 and a 12-under total, and then Bland rolled in a 20-footer on the 18th for his own 68 to reach the same mark.

First Bland, then the ridiculous and there was a hush in the stands around the final green as McIlroy’s mission went gurgle, gurgle.

Hovland, 24, and Bland, 48, returned to the tee and negotiated the lake in two. But Bland finished in a poor lie in the greenside rough and although he chopped out to seven feet, he could not make the birdie. The Norwegian holed his two-footer for the fifth win of a career that is not three years old. This was his third win in five events, a stupendous run that has hurtled him to world No 3, another achievement to celebrate alongside the £1 million first prize.

With Jon Rahm, 27, and Collin Morikawa, 24, as No 1 and No 2, it means the average age of the world’s top three is 25, the youngest since the rankings were incepted in 1986. But Bland proved there is still room for the oldies.

Last May, the Southampton man won the British Masters, his first title in his 478th European Tour event after 25 years a pro. Having been outside the world’s top 1,000 less than three years ago, he is on the brink of the top 50 with a debut at the Masters in tantalising vision. And with a cheque for £656,000 in his pocket.