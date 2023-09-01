Shadow Hills' comeback from 21-0 deficit falls short in loss to Yucaipa

Shadow Hills' Pedro Trujillo (31) looks for a hole against Yucaipa, August 31, 2023.

Shadow Hills High School nearly put together an improbable football comeback, but the Knights could not overcome a three-touchdown hole they dug and lost 21-14 to Yucaipa on Thursday night.

For the first three and a half quarters, the Knights looked like a deer in the headlights. The Thunderbirds scored three times in the first half while only allowing the Knights offense past the 50-yard line once. The Knights had almost as many penalty yards as they did total offensive yards. Shadow Hills went into halftime down 21-0, frustrated and in need of a spark on both sides of the ball.

Shadow Hills' Jeremiah Barragan (3) and Dominic Alba (14) tackle a Yucaipa ball carrier, August 31, 2023.

While the Knights defense came out of halftime swinging, the offense still could not find any rhythm. After a scoreless third quarter, the Knights entered the fourth still down 21-0.

Shadow Hills scored its first points with 6:32 left, gaining a bit of momentum for what felt like the first time all night. Then the Knights followed up that score with a pick-six courtesy of senior Xavier Rodriguez, and suddenly they had narrowed the deficit within a score with five minutes left on the clock.

The Knights would have their chances to tie the game, but ultimately the comeback came up short.

"These guys faced some adversity and they stepped up to the challenge," Shadow Hills head coach David Palmer said. "I don't mind losing, because I wanted to see that.

"They were still their own worst enemy at times. There were a lot of mistakes that could have been avoided, and we could have won the game, but fighting back from a 21-0 deficit, fighting till the very end, that's something to be proud of."

Shadow Hills' Travis Bloch (10) tries to tackle a Yucaipa's ball runner, August 31, 2023.

The moment

After closing to within 21-14, the Knights defense stepped up once again and forced a three and out with 3:06 left in the contest. The Shadow Hills offense took the field and after a couple of snaps, faced a 4th and 8 on the 50-yard line with two minutes left. They attempted a flee flicker that was overthrown, but due to a defensive penalty, it resulted in a first down. The Knights then had multiple penalties that stalled the tying drive before time ran out.

The stars

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Xavier Rodriguez almost willed the Knights to a win. He finished with 5 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown while also intercepting two passes, one of which went for six points. Both of his scores came in that final quarter, sparking the Knights sideline back to life.

The Knights were without their starting quarterback Greg Hollis last week when they only scored six points against Norte Vista, and while the offense had its issues this week, they found some rhythm with him under center. He threw for a touchdown and made multiple strong throws. More importantly, the team seemed to rally around him in that final quarter.

Senior linebacker Jermiah Peffers was a nightmare for the Thunderbirds offense. He had double-digit tackles and was a force against the run. He was always around the football and was a huge reason for the second-half shutout. Senior linebacker Travis Bloch also made his presence felt before leaving the game with an injury. He made his plays in coverage, almost intercepting four passes.

Thunderbirds junior running back Logan Barbour was their offense's engine. The tough and shifty runner had over 100 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. On defense, junior defensive lineman Dean Kirkland had two sacks while senior linebacker Jace Pastilli came away with an interception.

What's next?

Shadow Hills will play at home against Serrano on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Shadow Hills falls short in 21-14 loss to Yucaipa