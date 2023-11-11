Shedeur Sanders with sweet 16-yard scramble for Colorado touchdown
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They play Arizona on Saturday at Folsom Field.
Shedeur Sanders got the Buffs out of the gate nicely, scrambling for a 16-yard touchdown run.
SHEDEUR 🔥 SANDERS 🔥@CUBuffsFootball strikes first! 🦬 pic.twitter.com/RzgzQhWZxp
Sanders added a TD pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. in the final seconds of the first quarter.
ANOTHER ONE FOR @CUBuffsFootball! 🦬
Sanders places it perfectly for Horn! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/B6DnebT3Dc
