Shedeur Sanders with sweet 16-yard scramble for Colorado touchdown

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They play Arizona on Saturday at Folsom Field.

Shedeur Sanders got the Buffs out of the gate nicely, scrambling for a 16-yard touchdown run.

Sanders added a TD pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. in the final seconds of the first quarter.

ANOTHER ONE FOR @CUBuffsFootball! 🦬 Sanders places it perfectly for Horn! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/B6DnebT3Dc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire