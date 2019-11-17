Shades of the old catch rule: Patriots INT gets reversed to Eagles TD

You might have had some flashbacks on Sunday afternoon, hearing “completing the process of the catch.”

The catch rule, maligned by years, was modified by the NFL and has mostly been a success. We have seen far fewer controversies over what’s a catch and what’s not. But here and there, it’s unavoidable.

The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to score a short touchdown on a Carson Wentz pass to Dallas Goedert. But the Patriots’ Jonathan Jones came away with the ball and officials ruled he had an interception. They said Jones secured the ball away before Goedert completed the catch.

The play went to review, and the NFL seemed to get this one right. Goedert caught it, seemed to have it as he went over the goal line and then to the ground before Jones got it free. The NFL awarded the Eagles the touchdown.

Patriots fans probably weren’t thrilled. There were shades of Zach Ertz’s game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII, when he lost he ball as he hit the ground right as he got over the goal line. The Patriots didn’t get the call that time either.

Dallas Goedert got a controversial touchdown against the Patriots. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

