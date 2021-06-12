Shade's Baer ready to be part of West Liberty's winning ways

Jun. 12—McKenzie Baer was part of a Shade High School softball team that advanced to the District 5 championship game and PIAA playoffs this season.

A senior pitcher and her team's leading hitter, Baer next is headed to West Liberty University, a NCAA Division II program that recently won its second straight Mountain East Conference North Division title.

"They're a very competitive team. They're young. They only have one or two seniors," said Baer during a Friday signing ceremony. "They have a lot of younger underclassmen coming up. I'm super excited to see because we can make a third run at the Mountain East Conference North Division title."

Baer intends to major in exercise physiology. She hopes to become an occupational therapist.

"I actually went down and practiced with the team and talked to Coach (Herb) Minch and the other coaches," she said.

"He seemed very excited."

The daughter of Shade softball coach Jason Baer and Tracey Shaffer, McKenzie batted a team-best .484 this season as the Panthers went 17-6. Shade finished as District 5 Class 1A runner-up to Meyersdale and advanced to the PIAA playoffs before falling to West Greene.

On the mound, McKenzie Baer was the Panthers' mainstay with 31 career wins and 380 strikeouts.

"I'm very thankful for the time I had at Shade and the three years," she said. "I wouldn't trade my team, the coaches or anything for the world."

Jason Baer participated in the signing ceremony in the dual role of dad and coach.

"I'm super proud of her. This was one of her goals since she was little," Jason Baer said. "It's awesome to see she gets the opportunity and she did well enough and put enough work in that she got there."

McKenzie and fellow senior Taylor Rapsky have helped the Panthers evolve into a contender.

"Their freshman year we finished 4-11," Jason Baer said.

"We barely had enough girls. We had nine girls. We borrowed one or two from track. It was a rough season.

Story continues

"I told McKenzie and Taylor I felt bad for them a couple of those games as freshmen coming up.

"McKenzie pitched every inning that year. As she's matured she's learned that's the way the game goes. As a pitcher, you have to be a rock out there, maintain your composure, keep throwing and see what happens."

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.