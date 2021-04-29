Shad Khan reveals what blew him away about Trevor Lawrence before '21 draft

Reuters

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.