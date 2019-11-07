Shad Khan has “no plans” to move Jaguars to London

It seems unlikely any team moves to London, with the logistics making it difficult for any team to call the UK home.

After a report surfaced linking the Chargers to a London move, Chargers owner Dean Spanos, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the NFL quickly shot it down. Spanos called the report “a lot of crap” and used even more profane language denying it.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, whose team would seem the most likely to move if any team were ever to call London home, offered his denial, too.

“Personally, in my humble opinion, I don’t think it’s anywhere near close to that,” Khan told Rich Eisen of the NFL. “We don’t want to have more games than there’s really organic demand for.”

The Jaguars play an annual game in London, and Khan wants to extend that partnership with the deal set to expire after the 2020 season.

“The idea I had was, why don’t we sell the games we can in Jacksonville and then play a game and make a long-term commitment to London, which frankly, a lot of people thought was very crazy,” Khan told Eisen. “But I think it’s turned out to be great, and we need London to really have a stable franchise in Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars, though, have no plans to make London their permanent home. It will remain their home away from home with Jacksonville their primary home.

“Well, I think no, there are no plans for us to move the team to London,” Khan said.