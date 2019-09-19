Shad Khan on Jalen Ramsey: We have to do what’s right for the team

The Jaguars face the Titans on Thursday night and the plan as of now is for cornerback Jalen Ramsey to be in Jacksonville’s lineup.

There’s been a growing feeling this week that this would be Ramsey’s final game as a member of the team as he’s requested a trade and signs point to one happening sooner rather than later. Jaguars owner Shad Khan stopped short of confirming that when he was asked about a potential Ramsey deal during an appearance on NFL Network Thursday.

“This is a team sport,” Khan said. “I am very sensitive to individual needs, but we have to do the right things for the team.”

If the Jaguars aren’t going to extend Ramsey’s contract, getting the best possible return for him in a trade would be the right thing for the team. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported Thursday that the team has received “substantive inquiries” from teams including the Chiefs, Ravens, Vikings, Raiders, Eagles and Seahawks.

The number of teams on that list should aid the Jaguars’ push for a sizable package in return for the cornerback, although it remains to be seen just when a deal might come to fruition.